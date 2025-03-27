Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3871 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 6.5% increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Airbus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EADSY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 665,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,275. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbus

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.