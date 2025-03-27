Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Posts Earnings Results

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.
Alpha Growth Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Alpha Growth stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 6,760,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,176. Alpha Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £2.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14.
About Alpha Growth
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Growth
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.