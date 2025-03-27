Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Posts Earnings Results

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

Alpha Growth Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Alpha Growth stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 6,760,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,176. Alpha Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of £2.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

