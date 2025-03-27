American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.50. 35 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

American Biltrite Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48.

American Biltrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.