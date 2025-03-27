Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$178.31

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$178.31.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$192.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

GIB.A opened at C$143.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$157.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a 1 year low of C$132.06 and a 1 year high of C$175.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

