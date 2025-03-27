Analyzing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp 0.01% 0.97% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.18 million 0.16 $2.66 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $728.71 million 2.48 $11.88 million $0.01 2,742.90

This table compares DATATRAK International and LiveRamp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiveRamp 0 2 4 0 2.67

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

LiveRamp beats DATATRAK International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International



DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About LiveRamp



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

