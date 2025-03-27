Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 310,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWI opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

