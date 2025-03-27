AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

