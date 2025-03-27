AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 5539062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

