Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 88,410 shares changing hands.
Aukett Swanke Group Stock Down 7.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23. The company has a market cap of £5.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.54.
About Aukett Swanke Group
Between March 2023 and March 2024 it completed four acquisitions which strengthen the Group’s experience and expertise in the delivery of smart building technologies.
