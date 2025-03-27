Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 88,410 shares changing hands.

Aukett Swanke Group Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23. The company has a market cap of £5.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.54.

Get Aukett Swanke Group alerts:

About Aukett Swanke Group

(Get Free Report)

Aukett Swanke Group has a strong foundation in architectural services and is on a transformative journey to become a London-listed provider of Smart Buildings and related services. ASG are uniquely positioned to ensure the technical systems that run modern premises are designed as an integral part of the structure, from the outset.

Between March 2023 and March 2024 it completed four acquisitions which strengthen the Group’s experience and expertise in the delivery of smart building technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.