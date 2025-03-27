Aura Biosciences’ (AURA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AURA

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AURA opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $299.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $177,242 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 256.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.