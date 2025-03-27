AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.83.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

