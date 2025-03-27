BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BESIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.66 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.
