Best Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – March 24th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks represent shares in companies that are involved in the extraction, production, or processing of lithium, a key element used in batteries and various electronic devices. As demand for renewable energy and electric vehicles grows, these stocks are viewed as a critical component of the evolving energy landscape, though they can be subject to market volatility based on supply-demand dynamics and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. 5,799,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929,274. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.33. 953,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.07. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $137.50.

