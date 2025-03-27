Best Oil Stocks To Consider – March 27th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Schlumberger, AutoZone, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, and ChampionX are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the energy sector, where performance often reflects market fluctuations, geopolitical events, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $117.81. 6,083,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,915,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.64.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $292.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 12,934,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,761,407. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $132.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,813.68. The company had a trading volume of 135,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3,270.12. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,831.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $833.79. 580,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,611. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $984.72. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.47.

ChampionX (CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,571,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

