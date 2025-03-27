Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.00. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 2,375 shares traded.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The firm has a market cap of C$28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

