Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $210.32 and traded as high as $218.85. Biglari shares last traded at $209.76, with a volume of 8,410 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Biglari

Biglari Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.90 and its 200 day moving average is $210.42.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($36.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $91.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 1,809.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.