B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 352.56 ($4.54) and traded as low as GBX 258.90 ($3.33). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 260.40 ($3.35), with a volume of 272,040,969 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($4.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.02) to GBX 490 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 541.94 ($6.98).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 7,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,375 ($27,520.28). 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

