Braemar (LON:BMS) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braemar (LON:BMS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 380 ($4.89) to GBX 350 ($4.51) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braemar Stock Down 7.8 %

BMS stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.17. Braemar has a twelve month low of GBX 221.01 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.64 ($4.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

