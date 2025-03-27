Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $686.0 million-$691.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.2 million. Braze also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.31-$0.35 EPS.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 2,218,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. Braze has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,150.40. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $736,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,053,748.12. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

