Brokerages Set ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Target Price at $114.33

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

TTAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $98.71 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.53.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $496,599,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

