Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $23.00

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,353.51. This represents a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

