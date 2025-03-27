Brokerages Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target at $147.50

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,066.41. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,018 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 4.6 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.