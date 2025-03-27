Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys Shares of 23,771 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

