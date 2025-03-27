Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

