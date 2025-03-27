Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,492. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

