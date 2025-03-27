Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.06. Citizens has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Citizens alerts:

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.