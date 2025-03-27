Contrasting AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) & Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -5,255.05% -61.38% -47.49% AnaptysBio -289.75% -287.94% -37.25%

Risk and Volatility

Silo Pharma has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio 0 4 6 1 2.73

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silo Pharma and AnaptysBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

AnaptysBio has a consensus target price of $35.11, suggesting a potential upside of 93.02%. Given AnaptysBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silo Pharma and AnaptysBio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $72,102.00 84.58 -$3.70 million N/A N/A AnaptysBio $91.28 million 6.11 -$163.62 million ($5.21) -3.49

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnaptysBio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Silo Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of AnaptysBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AnaptysBio beats Silo Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems. The company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. It is also developing SP-26, a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. In addition, the company’s two preclinical programs comprise SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). The company’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

