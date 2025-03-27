Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $153.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Copa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPA

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Copa has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Copa’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 4,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 529,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,433,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,311,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1,279.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 300,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,503,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,151,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

(Get Free Report

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.