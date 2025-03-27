Country Garden (CTRYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect Country Garden to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Country Garden alerts:

About Country Garden

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.