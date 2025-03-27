Country Garden (CTRYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect Country Garden to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
About Country Garden
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.