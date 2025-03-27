Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 1,306.0% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 678,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,324. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

In related news, insider Laura A. Defelice purchased 40,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,036.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,413.84. This trade represents a 614.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.