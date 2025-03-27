Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $27,735.75 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $27,735.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,059,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,311,477.25. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Arora Ashish sold 710 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $3,727.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Arora Ashish sold 35,203 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $189,040.11.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $128,590.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $335,400.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $111,987.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $124,525.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 196,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of -0.02. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 779.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 258.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

