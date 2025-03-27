Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $27,735.75 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $27,735.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,059,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,311,477.25. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Arora Ashish sold 710 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $3,727.50.
- On Friday, March 14th, Arora Ashish sold 35,203 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $189,040.11.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $128,590.20.
- On Monday, February 24th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $335,400.00.
- On Friday, February 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $111,987.50.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $124,525.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.
Cricut Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 196,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of -0.02. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 779.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 258.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
