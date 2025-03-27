Critical Analysis: SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) versus Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 710.46%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 6.30 -$42.19 million N/A N/A Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.90 million ($3.50) N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.37% -67.26% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -277.46%

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

