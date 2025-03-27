Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 534912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Curaleaf Trading Up 12.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $655.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $331.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.87 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

