Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSNKY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 116,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

