Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

DAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,486,000 after acquiring an additional 203,921 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 791,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

