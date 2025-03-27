Desjardins Boosts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$12.75

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.22.

TSE:DNTL opened at C$8.23 on Monday. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

