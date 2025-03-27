Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) CEO Sells $15,426.84 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 19,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,426.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,658.56. The trade was a 31.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Direct Digital Trading Up 71.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 23,455,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 6.61. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Further Reading

