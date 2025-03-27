DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 83,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 371,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market cap of C$55.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 4.96.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

