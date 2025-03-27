DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Up 1,192.2% in March

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 1,192.2% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Friday, March 7th.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Stories

