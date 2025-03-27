DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX remained flat at $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Get DURECT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DRRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.