DURECT’s (DRRX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.91. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

