DURECT’s (DRRX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DRRX
DURECT Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of DURECT
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DURECT
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.