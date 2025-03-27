EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Releases Earnings Results

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.38 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EKF Diagnostics had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 9.37%.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

EKF Diagnostics stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 21.20 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 3,854,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.85. EKF Diagnostics has a 52 week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.80 ($0.44).

Insider Transactions at EKF Diagnostics

In other news, insider Gavin T. Jones bought 50,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,162.48). Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

