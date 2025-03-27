Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 637,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 466,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Electrum Discovery Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

