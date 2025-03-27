Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Approximately 687,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,479,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.86 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

