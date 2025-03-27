ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Plans Dividend of $0.08

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 98.3% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.45. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.66. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $39.47.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile
