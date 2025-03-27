ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Plans Dividend of $0.08

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 98.3% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.45. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.66. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

