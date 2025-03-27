Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Financial Contrast

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) and Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Evergreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% Evergreen N/A -31.43% 4.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Evergreen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $122.29 million 9.73 $77.07 million N/A N/A Evergreen N/A N/A $3.67 million $0.28 42.74

Analyst Ratings

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kayne Anderson BDC and Evergreen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80 Evergreen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Evergreen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Evergreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Evergreen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Evergreen

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.