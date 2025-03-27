Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Up 14.2% – Here’s What Happened

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Everything Blockchain Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
Everything Blockchain Company Profile
Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.
