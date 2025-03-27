Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.58. The company has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.