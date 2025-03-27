Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.32 and traded as high as C$13.17. Extendicare shares last traded at C$13.09, with a volume of 111,826 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

