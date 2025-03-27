Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.32 and traded as high as C$13.17. Extendicare shares last traded at C$13.09, with a volume of 111,826 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Stock Average Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.