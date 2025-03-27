Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.88 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Asian Values had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 50.86%.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:FAS traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 505.23 ($6.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,341. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1 year low of GBX 467.25 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.86 ($7.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.56.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

